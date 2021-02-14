The Great Migration of African Americans

February 14, 2021 10:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 12, 2021 05:30 PM

On this edition of Press Conference USA, Host Kim Lewis and VOA Senior Television Correspondent Chris Simkins talk with Jesse Holland, author, historian, journalist, T.V. personality,  and professor of media and public relations at George Washington University, about the Great Migration of African Americans from 1916-1970, and how it shaped the political, social and cultural landscape of America.

By
Kim Lewis
