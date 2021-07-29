Healthy Living, A Look at Cosmetic Surgery, S2, E108

July 29, 2021 06:13 PM
360p | 48 MB
480p | 69 MB
540p | 84 MB
720p | 152 MB
1080p | 305 MB
Original | 1,107 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week on Healthy Living, a look into cosmetic surgery. We hear from Doctor Frédérique Yao-Dje, an Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire who tells us more about the growing demand for cosmetic procedures in Africa. Plus, would you alter your body to feel better about yourself? We have your reactions from Jos, Nigeria. These topics and more this week.

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Related Stories
Stressed by COVID, Zimbabweans Turn to 'Friendship Bench' for Solace
00:02:56

Stressed by COVID, Zimbabweans Turn to 'Friendship Bench' for Solace