Gun Control Advocates Tout Virginia Election Results

November 7, 2019 08:55 PM
Pledges to reduce America's epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings helped propel Democrats to victory in Tuesday's Virginia elections, as the party won control of the mid-Atlantic state's General Assembly for the first time in two decades. The apparent success of Democrats' pro-gun control message in Virginia is seen by some as a sign of an emerging national consensus on a thorny topic that has long-divided the nation. VOA's Brian Padden has more.
 

Brian Padden
Brian Padden
