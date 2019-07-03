Harris Surging in Polls After First Democratic Debate
July 3, 2019 12:00 AM
New polls show California Senator and Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris surging after her performance in last week’s first Democratic candidates’ debate. Harris directly challenged former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner, over his opposition to some racial desegregation efforts back in the 1970’s. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington on where the Democratic race stands after the first set of debates.