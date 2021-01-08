Has COVID-19 Changed Itself?

January 08, 2021
This week on Healthy Living, we look into the emergence of COVID-19 variants in Britain, South Africa, and Nigeria. For more on these developments, we talk to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the chair of South Africa’s COVID-19 advisory committee. And, how new innovations like a light saber wielding robot have been created during the Coronavirus pandemic. Finally, is smartphone dependency an addiction? These topics and more on this week's show. S1, E80

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
