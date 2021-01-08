Has COVID-19 Changed Itself?

This week on Healthy Living, we look into the emergence of COVID-19 variants in Britain, South Africa, and Nigeria. For more on these developments, we talk to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the chair of South Africa’s COVID-19 advisory committee. And, how new innovations like a light saber wielding robot have been created during the Coronavirus pandemic. Finally, is smartphone dependency an addiction? These topics and more on this week's show. S1, E80