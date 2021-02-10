Have We Reached Coronavirus Burnout?
February 10, 2021 08:50 AM
On Healthy Living this week, a look into how the Coronavirus pandemic is causing health workers burnout as one doctor in New York shares her experience. In Kenya, a private school opens for teenage mothers and their babies and how shea butter produced in Senegal is becoming increasingly popular in countries like France. These topics and more on this week's show. S1, E83