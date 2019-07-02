Health Chat

July 2, 2019 01:30 PM
Health Chat
Health Chat is a live call-in program that addresses health issues of interest to Africa. The show puts listeners directly in touch with guest medical professionals. It includes a weekly feature spot, health news and comments from listeners on health issues. The program is hosted by veteran health reporter Linord Moudou.


Broadcast time: Tuesday 1730-1800 UTC/GMT

Frequencies: 6080, 13635, 15580, 17895

This week's topic: Water and Sanitation

Join the conversation live during the show at + 1 202 619 3111. Please ask your questions or send your comments to: HealthChat@voanews.com


Meet the host

Linord Moudou was born and raised in Côte d’Ivoire. She currently serves as health correspondent for VOA’s daily TV show Africa54. She started her career at VOA as producer & host of Healthy Living, a weekly health magazine program covering African health issues.

Before joining VOA, Linord worked as an independent broadcast and print journalist, traveling between Africa, Europe and the United States.

She holds a Bachelor in journalism and media productions from George Mason University, and a certificate in television and radio productions from the Columbia School of Broadcasting.

The senior broadcaster is fluent in French, English and conversational in Spanish and Creole.

