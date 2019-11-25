Health Officials Fight Against Ebola

November 25, 2019 03:03 PM
Health Officials Fight Against Ebola video player.
Download File
Embed
Link

On Healthy Living this week, we take a look at what health officials are doing to contain the Ebola virus in the DRC. We discuss the best approach to cure the virus with our studio guest Doctor Malonga Miatudila, one of the first to discover the Ebola virus in the DRC. What are the best methods for weight loss, what are the effects of screen time on children, and is there a connection between cavities and strokes? All your questions will be answered on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E2

Latest Episodes
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:44
Ebola Outbreak an International Emergency
Why Ebola is an International Emergency
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:39
How Preeclampsia Affects Pregnant Women
Why Pregnant Women Should Care About 'Preeclampsia'
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:19
Signs and Causes of a Stroke
Your Risk of Stroke, Know the Signs and Causes
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 15:14
How to Prevent Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries and How to Prevent Them
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 11:52
How Uterine Fibroids Affect Women in Africa
How Uterine Fibroids Affect Women in Africa