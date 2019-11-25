Health Officials Fight Against Ebola

On Healthy Living this week, we take a look at what health officials are doing to contain the Ebola virus in the DRC. We discuss the best approach to cure the virus with our studio guest Doctor Malonga Miatudila, one of the first to discover the Ebola virus in the DRC. What are the best methods for weight loss, what are the effects of screen time on children, and is there a connection between cavities and strokes? All your questions will be answered on this episode of Healthy Living. S1, E2