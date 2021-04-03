Heather McGhee on Impact of Racism

Host Carol Castiel and VOA National Affairs Correspondent Chris Simkins talk with author, analyst, and political activist Heather McGhee about her new book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.” McGhee tells VOA that while the scourge of racism has the most direct impact on African-Americans, all Americans, regardless of race or ethnicity, suffer the costly economic, political, and social consequences of the legacy of slavery in America.