Heather McGhee on Impact of Racism

April 03, 2021 01:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 02, 2021 06:30 PM

Host Carol Castiel and VOA National Affairs Correspondent Chris Simkins talk with author, analyst, and political activist Heather McGhee about her new book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.” McGhee tells VOA that while the scourge of racism has the most direct impact on African-Americans, all Americans, regardless of race or ethnicity, suffer the costly economic, political, and social consequences of the legacy of slavery in America.

