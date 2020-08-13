Heavy Downpour in Indian Capital Cripples Traffic

A heavy downpour in New Delhi caused water logging and slowed traffic, as residents struggled to reach their destinations, Thursday, August 13.

Motorists and other vehicle owners drove at slower speeds in order to avoid any mishap, while few buses were stuck on waterlogged roads as sewage overflowed as rains caused a floodlike situation in the Indian capital.

Meanwhile, a landslide hit northern Dharchula town, blocking a road and inconveniencing commuters.

Annual rainfall is essential in India as rains support two- third of the 1.25 billion population living in rural areas who rely on farming. But excessive rainfalls cause problems like floods, landslide and water borne diseases.

(Reuters)