Heavy Rainfall Suddenly Floods Zion National Park

July 01, 2021 01:11 PM
Zion National Park in Utah was flooded after it received more than an inch of rain in an hour. 

After a flash flood was declared by the National Weather Service, an active technical Search and Rescue operation was performed at the park. 

Zion National Park experiences monsoons from mid-July into September that result in an increased risk of flash floods. 

The floods often occur without warning and can increase water flow by upwards of 100 times. (REUTERS) 

VOA News
