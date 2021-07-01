Heavy Rainfall Suddenly Floods Zion National Park

Zion National Park in Utah was flooded after it received more than an inch of rain in an hour.

After a flash flood was declared by the National Weather Service, an active technical Search and Rescue operation was performed at the park.

Zion National Park experiences monsoons from mid-July into September that result in an increased risk of flash floods.

The floods often occur without warning and can increase water flow by upwards of 100 times. (REUTERS)