High Hopes for Lesotho's Budding Cannabis Industry

February 12, 2020 12:52 PM
The tiny southern African mountain nation of Lesotho made history in 2017 by becoming the first on the continent to issue licenses for the production of medical cannabis. It made history again, when it signed tens of millions of dollars worth of deals with foreign investors to develop the lucrative marijuana industry and to manufacture the complete products in Africa. VOA's Anita Powell visited one of the country's medical marijuana farms, in the hills of Marakabei, to learn more.
 

