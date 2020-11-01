Hispanics Expected to Outnumber Blacks at Polls on Election Day
November 01, 2020 09:45 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Hispanics are expected to make up the largest minority voting group in the 2020 election, Pew Research Center says. And just days before the vote, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by a 2-1 margin among Hispanic voters. VOA's Carolyn Presutti reports on what’s important to them.
Videographer: Miguel Amaya, Producer: Marcus Harton