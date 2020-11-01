2020 USA Votes

Hispanics Expected to Outnumber Blacks at Polls on Election Day

November 01, 2020 09:45 PM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 24 MB
720p | 58 MB
720p | 66 MB
Original | 787 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Hispanics are expected to make up the largest minority voting group in the 2020 election, Pew Research Center says. And just days before the vote, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by a 2-1 margin among Hispanic voters. VOA's Carolyn Presutti reports on what’s important to them.

Videographer: Miguel Amaya, Producer: Marcus Harton 

Carolyn Presutti
By
Carolyn Presutti
Latest Episodes
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 09:07 PM
In Final Push, Trump and Biden Campaigns Reach Beyond Their Base of Support for Votes
In Final Push, Trump and Biden Campaigns Reach Beyond Their Base of Support for Votes
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 06:07 PM
Belarus Police Fire Warning Shots, Detain Protesters
Belarus Detain Protesters
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 06:00 PM
Drone Video Shows Massive Demonstration in Poland Against Abortion Law
Drone Video Shows Massive Demonstration in Poland Against Abortion Law
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 04:05 PM
Chile Protesters Defy Police Six Days After Vote to Change Constitution
Chile Protesters Defy Police Six Days After Vote to Change Constitution
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 02:24 PM
Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake
Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake