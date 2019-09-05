US Politics

From Hockey Player to Minnesota Legislator in Divided America

September 5, 2019 05:31 AM
From Hockey Player to Minnesota Legislator in Divided America video player.
Embed
Link

Voice of America has been following two U.S. representatives to document their challenges and successes during their first year in Congress, in our project called "Climbing the Hill." Join us to see how Republican Pete Stauber of Minnesota's 8th District, divides his time between Washington and his district where his wife and four children live while he works in Washington. VOA's Carolyn Presutti shows us how this former police officer and professional hockey player transitions to politician.
 

Latest Episodes
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 05:34
First Term Congressman Finds Constituent Demands Mirror National Priorities
First Term Congressman Finds Constituent Demands Mirror National Priorities
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 03:58
Elizabeth Warren's Progressive Agenda Could Cast Long Shadow on 2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren's Progressive Agenda Could Cast Long Shadow on 2020 Election
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 03:34
Hong Kong's Tradition of Protest
Hong Kong's Tradition of Protest
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 03:06
Trump Insists Iran Wants to Negotiate with US
Trump Insists Iran Wants to Negotiate with US
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 02:10
Kenyan Farmers Benefit from Insured Loans
Kenyan Farmers Benefit from Insured Loans