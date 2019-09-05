From Hockey Player to Minnesota Legislator in Divided America

Voice of America has been following two U.S. representatives to document their challenges and successes during their first year in Congress, in our project called "Climbing the Hill." Join us to see how Republican Pete Stauber of Minnesota's 8th District, divides his time between Washington and his district where his wife and four children live while he works in Washington. VOA's Carolyn Presutti shows us how this former police officer and professional hockey player transitions to politician.

