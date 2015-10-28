East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protest Leaders Recall Spiritual Motivation

October 28, 2015 07:31 PM
One year ago, thousands of people were on the streets of Hong Kong to demand full voting rights in selecting the chief executive of the Chinese Special Administrative Region. Key protest leaders said spiritual values ignited and guided their movement. They spoke in Los Angeles recently at the annual meeting of the Society for the Scientific Study of Religion. VOA's Mike O'Sullivan reports.

