Hong Kong Protests

August 16, 2019 06:05 PM
Listen to a panel of prominent Washington journalists as they deliberate the latest top stories that include protests in Hong Kong, fallout from the US-China trade war on world markets and changes in US immigration policy, which hamper immigrants who use public benefits from seeking permanent residency. Join moderator Paul Brandus, White House Correspondent for USA Today & West Wing Reports; Kimberly Adams, correspondent for Marketplace; and Boer Deng, Correspondent for the Times of London, as they discuss these and other Issues in the News.

