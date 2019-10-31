Hong Kong Protests Raise Concerns for Gay Community
October 31, 2019 04:08 PM
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, now in the fifth consecutive month of demonstrations, say they are seeking greater rights and freedoms amid what they perceive as growing repression by Beijing. That's a call that resonates with the city's sexual minorities, who are looking across the South China Sea to Taiwan, a self-governing Chinese territory that has challenged China's strict legal — and social — views prohibiting gay marriage. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong.