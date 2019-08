Soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment ("The Old Guard") carry out the sacred duties of the U.S. Army Caisson Platoon, which carries some military members and presidents to their final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery. Sergeant 1st Class Michael Skeens, the Caisson Platoon Sergeant, talks about his solemn work as head of the platoon.

Executive Producer: Marsha James; Camera: Kaveh Rezaei