Hospital Staff Applaud 104-Year-Old Colombian Who Twice Beat COVID-19

A 104-year-old woman from northern Colombia has recovered from the coronavirus for the second time, according to local doctors, Monday, April 5.

Carmen Hernandez received an ovation from hospital staff as she was discharged, after spending 21 days in the hospital fighting the virus.

Hernandez, who hails from Tunja, 119 kilometers north of Colombia's capital, was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the first time in June 2020 and was treated in her San Jose nursing home where she has lived for 25 years.

Hernandez received her first Sinovac vaccine dose on February 26, shortly before being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time on March 8.

Her latest positive diagnosis resulted in a delay to Hernandez receiving her second dose.

(Reuters)