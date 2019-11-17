Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats Plan Major Week of Trump Impeachment Hearings

November 17, 2019 04:54 AM
Democrats in the House of Representatives closed the first week of public impeachment inquiry hearings into President Donald Trump Friday with testimony from Marie Yovanovitch. The ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine testified she was the target of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani, part of an irregular U.S. diplomatic channel that allegedly delayed nearly $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson previews next week's hearings.
 

Katherine Gypson
