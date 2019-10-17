House Democrats Ramp Up Trump Inquiry
October 17, 2019 10:30 AM
The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump intensified Wednesday as lawmakers returned to Washington after a two-week recess. Former Trump administration officials have testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill throughout the week as Democrats continue to build the case Trump invited foreign interference into the 2020 election. VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.