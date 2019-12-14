USA

House Democrats Set to Impeach Trump Next Week

December 14, 2019 01:06 AM
House Democrats Set to Impeach Trump Next Week video player.
U.S. House Democrats are one big step away from impeaching President Donald Trump. After 14 hours of contentious partisan debate, the House Judiciary Committee on Friday approved formal charges alleging Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed congressional efforts to investigate him. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson looks ahead to the final vote on impeachment on the House floor

 

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
