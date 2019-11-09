Impeachment Inquiry

House Democrats Take Trump Impeachment Inquiry Public

November 09, 2019 10:23 AM
House Democrats Take Trump Impeachment Inquiry Public video player.
House Democrats launch a new phase in the impeachment investigation into US President Donald Trump next week with a round of public testimony from current and former administration officials. Those witnesses will provide a detailed picture of Trump’s alleged invitation of foreign interference into the 2020 presidential election. As VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, newly released transcripts from the closed door testimony preview what could be a pivotal week in the Trump presidency.

