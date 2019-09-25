US Politics

House Speaker Announces Formal Trump Impeachment Inquiry

September 25, 2019 05:45 AM
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday amid allegations he sought a foreign government's help into his 2020 re-election bid. One hundred and seventy-three House Democrats are now calling for an impeachment inquiry following whistleblower allegations President Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden's family. VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has the latest.

