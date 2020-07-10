How an Ancient Garment Has Survived and Thrived
July 10, 2020 03:03 AM
The caftan is perhaps one of the most traditional and enduring garments in fashion history. It is believed to have originated in ancient Mesopotamia and has evolved and been adapted by a great many cultures over thousands of years. Today, the iconic outfit still enjoys universal appeal, and in fact has recently had a surprising resurgence, according to fashion experts. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.