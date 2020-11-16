How to Avoid Water-Related Illnesses

November 16, 2020 03:42 PM
360p | 48 MB
480p | 67 MB
540p | 84 MB
720p | 165 MB
1080p | 340 MB
Original | 2,180 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week on Healthy Living, we discuss water-related illnesses, starting with water shortages in Zimbabwe causing one community to use graveyard wells while health experts warn of the danger. And, can testing a city's sewage help spot a potential Coronavirus outbreak? In our "Tips and Advice" segment, we ask this question for men - boxers or briefs and could this choice affect a man's reproductive health? These topics and more this week. S1, Ep 70

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 04:10 PM
Thoughts on Overcoming Grief
Healthy Living, Grief, S1, E71
Fri, 10/09/2020 - 10:06 AM
Plastic Surgery and the Coronavirus Pandemic
Healthy Living, Plastic Surgery, S1, E66
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 11:41 AM
Domestic Violence and COVID-19
Healthy Living, Domestic Violence, S1, E67
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 11:37 AM
How Happiness Can Make You Healthy
Healthy Living, Happiness, S1, E68
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 01:56 PM
Chadwick Boseman, Colon Cancer and Africa
Healthy Living, Colon Cancer, S1, E65