How to Avoid Water-Related Illnesses

This week on Healthy Living, we discuss water-related illnesses, starting with water shortages in Zimbabwe causing one community to use graveyard wells while health experts warn of the danger. And, can testing a city's sewage help spot a potential Coronavirus outbreak? In our "Tips and Advice" segment, we ask this question for men - boxers or briefs and could this choice affect a man's reproductive health? These topics and more this week. S1, Ep 70