How Data Can Defeat the Coronavirus

This week on Healthy Living, more on the COIVD-19 Coronavirus and how experts are stressing the use of data sharing to minimize its global impact. A maternity ward in Zimbabwe now has electricity thanks to solar power, and in our “True or False” segment, can marriage help you live longer? Also, did you know your fingernails can tell you a lot about your health? These stories and more on Healthy Living this week. S1, E34