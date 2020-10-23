How Happiness Can Make You Healthy
This week on Healthy Living, we talk about happiness - how can it affect your physical health? We travel to Togo to hear from citizens on their perception of happiness and in the DRC, we ask - what makes you happy? For more on the topic, we hear from Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, Co-Founder of the Happiness Studies Academy. These topics and more on the show this week. S1, Ep 68