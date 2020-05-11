How Healthcare Workers Fight the Coronavirus

This week on Healthy Living, a look at when a vaccine for the Coronavirus might become available. Epidemiologist Dr. Sona Konate weighs in on this during a Voice of America virtual town hall. In the "Your Voice" segment, we hear from frontline healthcare workers about their experiences, and finally how a distiller here in the United States is providing much-needed disinfectants to fight the Coronavirus. These stories and more on Healthy Living. S1, Ep 44