How Healthcare Workers Fight the Coronavirus

May 11, 2020 02:33 PM
This week on Healthy Living, a look at when a vaccine for the Coronavirus might become available. Epidemiologist Dr. Sona Konate weighs in on this during a Voice of America virtual town hall. In the "Your Voice" segment, we hear from frontline healthcare workers about their experiences, and finally how a distiller here in the United States is providing much-needed disinfectants to fight the Coronavirus. These stories and more on Healthy Living.  S1, Ep 44

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
