USA

How Immigrant Helped Chico, California's Muslim Community Recover from Devastating Fires

November 07, 2019 09:34 PM
Community Reflects One Year After Devastating California Fires video player.
Embed
Link

Nov. 8, 2018, a day that residents of the small town of Paradise in northern California will never forget. Paradise and adjacent areas caught fire. The raging blaze killed 84 people and displaced more than 50,000. Chico, a neighboring city became home to thousands of these displaced persons. VOA's Nukhbat Malik has the story of how one Pakistani-American woman and the city's Muslim community stepped up to help.
 

Default Author Profile
By
Nukhbat Malik
Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:20
3 Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election
Three Years After Historic Victory, Trump Battles Impeachment and Faces Tough Road to Re-Election
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 08:19
In Post-Cold War Berlin, Arts Scene Paves Way for Reunification
In Post-Cold War Berlin, Arts Scene Paves Way for Reunification
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 03:28
Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead'
Pompeo, Other NATO Members Reject Macron's Claim That Alliance is 'Brain Dead'
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 23:55
Therapy Dogs Help Patients In Hospital Intensive Care Unit
Therapy Dogs Help Patients In Hospital Intensive Care Unit
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:57
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks