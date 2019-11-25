How Preeclampsia Affects Pregnant Women

On Healthy Living this week, what is preeclampsia and how does it affect pregnant women? Certified Nurse Midwife Alise Howe has more on this topic. Also, we delve into the right time to discuss sexual education with children, can a fetus feel his or her mother’s emotions, and a look at a new study that shows a connection between obesity and those living in rural areas for our “What’s New” segment. These answers and more this week on Healthy Living. S1, E5