How Third Party Candidates Can Swing a US Election

October 28, 2020 02:56 PM
Most Americans identify with one of the two major political parties. Of the rest, some call themselves independent and vote for their favorite candidate regardless of party. Others support candidates from smaller parties. No matter the number, the other parties are covered by a single term: Third Party. Here's how they can swing an election.

