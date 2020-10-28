How Third Party Candidates Can Swing a US Election
October 28, 2020 02:56 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Most Americans identify with one of the two major political parties. Of the rest, some call themselves independent and vote for their favorite candidate regardless of party. Others support candidates from smaller parties. No matter the number, the other parties are covered by a single term: Third Party. Here's how they can swing an election.