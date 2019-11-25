On this episode of Healthy Living, we examine how uterine fibroids affect women in Africa and around the world, as we are joined by Doctor Raphael Tshibangu who discusses the symptoms and causes of fibroids. We also take a look at how gamers are competing against each other to create tomorrow’s medicine, researchers here in the United States developing a new form of contraception for men, and finally, if there’s a connection between stress and grey hair.