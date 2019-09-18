Europe

How Will No-Deal Brexit Chaos Affect Developing Economies?

September 18, 2019 06:08 AM
How Will No-Deal Brexit Chaos Affect Developing Economies? video player.
Embed
Link

Developing economies could face disruption from the shockwaves of Britain crashing out of the European Union with no deal, according to analysts. While Europe, and especially Britain, will be hit hardest by a no-deal Brexit, the effects on global trading routes and supply chains could have consequences far beyond the continent, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:28
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:25
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:23
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:16
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:15
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change