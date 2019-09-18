How Will No-Deal Brexit Chaos Affect Developing Economies?
Developing economies could face disruption from the shockwaves of Britain crashing out of the European Union with no deal, according to analysts. While Europe, and especially Britain, will be hit hardest by a no-deal Brexit, the effects on global trading routes and supply chains could have consequences far beyond the continent, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.