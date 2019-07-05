https://www.voltron.voanews.com/node/3941531/edit?destination=/admin/content%3Ftype%3Dvideo_episode#edit-group-teaser-contentAntarctic Sea Ice Plunges from Record High to Record Lows
July 5, 2019 02:13 AM
Antarctic Sea Ice Plunges from Record High to Record Lows video player.
The amount of sea ice around Antarctica has plunged from a record high to a record low in just three years, according to a new report released this week by the U.S. space agency NASA. Faith Lapidus reports scientists are not sure why.