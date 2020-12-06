Quick Takes

'Hug Bubbles' Allow Seniors to Feel the Magic of Touch

December 06, 2020 05:53 PM
Residents in elder-care facilities are visited, hugged and kissed by loved ones through a plastic sheet in Jeumont, France, Friday, December 4. 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, French care home resident Colette Dupas's contact with her daughters has been limited to talking via video call, or through a window. 

Now the 97-year-old has been able to feel their touch, thanks to an inflatable tunnel and two plastic sleeves. 

The "hug bubble" allows care home residents, isolated from the outside world to avoid catching the virus, to hold hands and embrace their visiting relatives, because at all times they are separated by a hermetically sealed plastic film. 

(Reuters) 

VOA News
