Huge Expansion for Insect Factory Farms

October 17, 2019
Huge Expansion for Insect Factory Farms
Scientists worry about feeding 2 billion more people in the future as climate change hampers farmers and fishing fleet catches disappoint. To produce more protein more efficiently, startup companies are creating new kinds of farms that use artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced industrial techniques to raise tens of thousands of tons of insects to feed farmed fish and livestock. VOA's Jim Randle reports that insects efficiently turn waste food into protein at a fraction of the environmental impact of other farm animals.

