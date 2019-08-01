As Hungry Monkeys Destroy Crops, Indian Farmers Switch to Herbs
August 1, 2019 09:50 AM
As Hungry Monkeys Destroy Crops, Indian Farmers Switch to Herbs video player.
In India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, a burgeoning monkey population poses a huge threat to agriculture, prompting many to abandon farming. Displaced by shrinking forests and rapid growth of urban centers, the animals raid farms in search of food, destroying crops worth millions of dollars. Agriculture experts are teaching farmers how to overcome the problem. Anjana Pasricha reports how Magroo village in the Himalayan state has benefitted.