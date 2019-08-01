South & Central Asia

As Hungry Monkeys Destroy Crops, Indian Farmers Switch to Herbs

August 1, 2019 09:50 AM
As Hungry Monkeys Destroy Crops, Indian Farmers Switch to Herbs video player.
Embed

In India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, a burgeoning monkey population poses a huge threat to agriculture, prompting many to abandon farming. Displaced by shrinking forests and rapid growth of urban centers, the animals raid farms in search of food, destroying crops worth millions of dollars. Agriculture experts are teaching farmers how to overcome the problem. Anjana Pasricha reports how Magroo village in the Himalayan state has benefitted.

Latest Episodes
August 01, 2019
Rivals Go After Biden in Democratic Debate
Rivals Go After Biden in Democratic Debate
August 01, 2019
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
Feud Between Trump, Congressman Shines Spotlight on Baltimore's Blight
August 01, 2019
Divers Remove Plastic Waste from Greek Waters -- a ‘Gulf Full of Plastic Corals’
Divers Remove Plastic Waste from Greek Waters — a ‘Gulf Full of Plastic Corals’
August 01, 2019
As Brexit Storm Gathers, Britain Looks to Trump for Hope
As Brexit Storm Gathers, Britain Looks to Trump for Hope
July 31, 2019
Married at 15 and 16, Each Still a Child
Married at 15 and 16, Each Still a Child