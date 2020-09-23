Hydroponic Farm Venture Flourishes in New Delhi Amid Pandemic
September 23, 2020 09:36 AM
Entrepreneurs in Indian cities are turning their attention to indoor hydroponic farming that uses the technique of soil-less cultivation. For one such enterprise, whose launch coincided with India’s strict lockdown, the COVID 19 pandemic actually helped grow business as consumers began to focus increasingly on healthy foods. Pasricha reports from New Delhi.
Camera: Darshan Singh
Producer: Jason Godman