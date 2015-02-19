i-Guerrila Pt 2 Q&A Sutherland Yackee

February 19, 2015 06:28 AM
Embed
Listen
i-Guerrila Pt 2 Q&A Sutherland Yackee 1869776
i-Guerrila Pt 2 Q&A Sutherland Yackee 1869776 audio player.

John Sutherland, a Senior Analyst with the Department of Defense and author, was speaking with us Tuesday about a new face of war...the i-Guerilla. He says they are part of the younger generation that is competent with the new social media and organized as a virtual network. Today V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asks how do we fight an i-Guerilla.

Latest Episodes
July 10, 2019
Young Coral are Fleeing the Tropics
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 09, 2019
Atypical Eating Behaviors Could Be a Sign of Autism
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 08, 2019
Science in a Minute 070919 Astronomers Discover Asteroi
Science in a Minute Logo standard
July 05, 2019
Science in a Minute 070819 Scientists Discover Biggest
Algae Bloom
July 02, 2019
Ian Murray on Protecting Children vs. Watering Down the News
Default Audio Cover