Icy Roads Wreak Havoc in Ankara
December 24, 2020 02:16 PM
Icy road conditions caused havoc in Turkey's capital of Ankara Thursday, December 24, with many drivers losing control of their vehicles and skidding down the roads.
Video filmed by a 13-year-old student Defne Menekse, showed at least several vehicles skidding off an icy downhill and colliding with each other.
At least seven cars were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.
(Reuters)