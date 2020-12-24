Quick Takes

Icy Roads Wreak Havoc in Ankara

December 24, 2020 02:16 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 6 MB
720p | 10 MB
1080p | 22 MB
Original | 67 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Icy road conditions caused havoc in Turkey's capital of Ankara Thursday, December 24, with many drivers losing control of their vehicles and skidding down the roads. 

Video filmed by a 13-year-old student Defne Menekse, showed at least several vehicles skidding off an icy downhill and colliding with each other. 

At least seven cars were damaged, but no injuries have been reported. 

(Reuters)  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - December 24, 2020
A54 December 24
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 09:19 AM
Pandemic Widens Gender Inequality in Nigerian Education
Pandemic Widens Gender Inequality in Nigerian Education
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 08:56 AM
Uganda’s Healthcare Struggling Against Second COVID-19 Wave
Uganda’s Healthcare Struggling Against Second COVID-19 Wave
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 05:23 PM
First Batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Mexico
First Batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Mexico
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 01:30 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka  
Yvonne Chaka Chaka