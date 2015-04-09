Immigrants Pt 2 Q&A Sunderland Yackee

April 9, 2015 08:43 AM
Italian officials say the number of migrants making the treacherous Mediterranean crossing to Europe has soared. Most of these people, from Africa and the Middle East, are seeking to escape war, poverty and terrorism. Today we continue our conversation with Judith Sunderland, of Human Rights Watch in Milan, Italy. V-O-Aâs Susan Yackee asks what the migrants, who survive the treacherous crossing, find once they reach Europe.

