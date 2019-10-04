Impeachment Battle Fuels Sharp Partisan Divide
October 4, 2019 05:26 AM
Emotions are running high in Washington as the impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump gains momentum. This latest battle over the Trump presidency is likely to worsen the sharp political divide within the country just as the 2020 presidential campaign gets underway in earnest. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the political stakes and fallout from the impeachment battle in Washington.