Impeachment's impact

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Legislators declared he incited insurrection last week when he implored thousands of his supporters to march to the Capitol to try to overturn his reelection loss, prompting a mob demonstration that turned into deadly mayhem. So what does this mean for the American political landscape moving forward? Plus, a team of World Health Organization experts has landed in Wuhan, China -- after months of accusations Beijing was obstructing an independent investigation.