Implications of Breakdown in US-Taliban Talks

September 13, 2019 07:05 PM
On the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks on US soil, US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a widely criticized secret meeting between Washington and the Taliban at Camp David, as well as ousted his national security advisor John Bolton, who was opposed to talks with the militant group. Former ambassador to Afghanistan, Ronald Neumann, now President of the American Academy of Diplomacy, and Scott Worden, Director of Afghanistan and Central Asia Programs at the U.S. Institute of Peace, discuss with host Carol what needs to be done on all sides to get talks back on track to pave the way for an end to the 18-year conflict. Listen for it on Encounter, this Saturday and Sunday on the Voice of America!

