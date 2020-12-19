Imposing Dust Storm Dwarfs Argentine Landscape

An imposing dust storm covered areas of central Argentina Friday, December 18.

The massive cloud of dust dwarfed trees and vehicles, but social media user VascoSallaberry said the storm passed over Colonia Baron, in the central state of La Pampa, without causing any damage.

In nearby Santa Rosa, local media reported a damaging tornado blowing off roofs and uprooting trees before the arrival of heavy rain.

The country's National Meteorology Service enforced yellow and orange alerts for central Argentina, with forecasts of winds reaching 80 kilometers per hour.

