Impoverished Women in Malawi Fishing Communities Forced to Trade Sex for Fish
September 30, 2019 04:40 AM
Along the shores of Lake Malawi, poverty and food shortages are chronic problems, due to a declining fish catches in the lake. Women facing hunger, or trying to feed their families, sometimes resort to having sex with fishermen in order to get something to eat. Lameck Masina has the story from the town of Mangochi.