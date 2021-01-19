An inauguration like no other

January 19, 2021 01:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 18, 2021 10:30 PM

Embed
Listen
An inauguration like no other
This program will begin at 1:30 AM
This program has ended.

Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. But how and why will Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden be unique? Plus, The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries will prolong the global pandemic.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 10:30 PM
An inauguration like no other
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Sun, 01/17/2021 - 10:30 PM
The U.S. prepares for inauguration
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 12:05 PM
International Edition
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 10:30 PM
Impeachment's impact
International Edition Logo 1920x1080