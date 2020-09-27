India Army Conducts Military Exercises Near China Border

India's army conducted exercises in the Himalayan deserts of Ladakh, Sunday, September 27, after it deployed tanks near the border with China.

Military tanks belonging to the Indian army participated in drills near Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh territory.

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops are deployed along a disputed stretch of border in the Ladakh region, bordering Tibet, after weeks of tensions that began in June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed, and China suffered an unspecified number of casualties.

Both countries have since said they are attempting to resolve the situation through diplomatic and military channels, but talks appeared to have made little headway so far.

The boundary dispute between India and China has simmered since they fought a war in 1962, but both countries set the decades-old issue aside in recent decades as economic ties blossomed. The latest standoff has again put a deep strain in their ties.

